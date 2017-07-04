Man in Fair Condition After Being Shot by Sheriff’s Deputy in Palmdale: LASD

A man was in fair condition after being shot by a deputy following a pursuit in Palmdale on Tuesday, officials said.

The deputy first came in contact with the man as he was patrolling in a single-man unit and noticed a light-colored, two-door car driving recklessly at a high rate of speed, according to a statement from Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials. Authorities did not specify when or where the confrontation began.

The deputy, who has not been identified, suspected the vehicle’s driver was under the influence and pulled him over, officials said.

The driver, the car’s sole occupant, allegedly shouted profanities at the deputy and fled at a high rate of speed.

The deputy then pursued the driver, who was described only as a Latino man.

The pursuit terminated in the 1600 block of East Avenue Q-10 around 1:50 p.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

After the pursuit ended, the man got out of his vehicle carrying a “shiny object” in his hand, the release states, and did not comply with the deputy’s orders to surrender.

The man then ran to the rear of a nearby residence, and the deputy followed him.

The man picked up a large stick, about 4 to 5 feet long, and turned toward the deputy. He raised the stick over his head with one hand, and exposed what appeared to be a knife with his other, officials said.

He charged at the deputy, who fired one round of ammunition, striking the man in his mid-torso.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was last listed in fair condition, authorities said.

The deputy was unharmed.

No further details were immediately available.