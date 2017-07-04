North Carolina Officers Respond to Complaint About Slip-and-Slide, End up Going on It

Posted 8:01 PM, July 4, 2017, by

It was a telltale sign the party was coming to an end: The police showed up.

But when cops in Asheville, North Carolina, responded to a complaint about a giant slip-and-slide that had been set up for a Fourth of July block party, they did the unexpected: They took a ride themselves.

Resident Katlen Joyce Smith said one of the local dads decided to build a slip-and-slide for the neighborhood kids to enjoy during the annual block party.

In the middle of the party, two officers showed up. They had received a complaint from one of the neighbors that the DIY water slide was blocking the road, Asheville police said.

Officers Carrie Lee and Joe Jones joined a party for a moment instead of breaking it up on July 4, 2017. (Credit: Katlen Joyce Smith via CNN)

“When the police came, they quickly realized that wasn’t the case and asked if they could take a turn,” Smith said.

“We looked at it and determined it wasn’t really an issue,” Officer Carrie Lee said in a video the police department posted on Twitter. “So the first thing I said, I said I’m not here to break up your fun.”

In videos of the event, Lee can be seen using a trash bag as her raft while Officer Joe Jones slides down in an inner tube with one of the neighborhood kids.

“I still can’t handle the amazing-mess of it all,” Smith wrote in a Facebook post. “I hope the neighbor who called them saw it all go down!!”

Jones said while going for a ride wasn’t his idea, he didn’t have much of choice.

“I thought I was going to be able to get out of it, because I’m too big to fit in a trash bag,” he said. “But then when the kids pulled out this big raft … I had no choice.”

In the video, Jones’ raft can be seen splashing into a small pool at the bottom of the slide.

“My butt is wet,” he says to laughter.