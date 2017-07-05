3 Dead After Crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Point Mugu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three people died and two others were injured in a crash Wednesday night near Point Mugu, forcing the closure of both directions of Pacific Coast Highway.

The two-vehicle collision occurred about 8:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes of PCH, just south of Mugu Rock, according to the California Highway Patrol. The area is a remote stretch of the scenic roadway along the coast between Oxnard and Malibu.

The three people were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were transported for medical treatment, the CHP said.

The identities of the dead were not released pending notification of family members.

