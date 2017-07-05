× 4 People Injured in Koreatown Car Crash

Four people were injured on Wednesday after a two-car collision in Koreatown, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The collision occurred around 3 p.m. in the 700 block of South Hobart Boulevard. Two people, a 50-year-old man and 50-year-old woman, were standing behind their vehicle when another car crashed into them, the Department said.

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition with severe traumatic injury to his lower extremity, according to authorities. The woman was transported in fair condition with non-life threatening injuries, authorities added.

The two other patients who were inside the second vehicle were also injured.

A 60-year-old man was transported to the hospital in grave condition and the fourth victim was evaluated at the scene and declined transportation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.