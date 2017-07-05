75-Year-Old Connecticut Woman in Critical Condition After Pit Bull Attack

A woman was in critical condition after police said she was attacked by a pit bull at her home in New Haven, Connecticut, on Tuesday afternoon.

The attack occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Hubinger Street. Police said a woman in her 70s, who has not been identified, was “attacked by a pit-bull dog in the yard of her home,” WFSB reported.

The woman was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital where police said, at last check, she was in critical condition.

The owner of the pit bull also lives in the same home, police said.

The pit bull was “quarantined at the animal shelter,” police said.

The investigation into the pit bull attack was “on-going,” but police said the “dog owner has not been charged as the encounter between the dog and victim was not the result of a loose animal and was on private property.”