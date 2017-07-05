Authorities Investigating Death of Woman Found in West Hollywood Apartment as Suspicious

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Homicide detectives were investigating the death of a woman who was found dead in a West Hollywood apartment complex on Wednesday.

The victim was discovered just after 2 p.m. in the complex on the 1100 block of Curson Avenue, according to a statement from Los Angeles County sheriff's officials.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

Detectives on scene confirmed to KTLA that the death was suspicious, but declined to provide further details.

“I’ve been home all day and I haven’t heard a thing,” said Jimmy Perez, who lives nearby.

However, Perez told KTLA around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning he did notice a man near the carport who he described as "way off, just super off.”

The man's presence made him feel uncomfortable, Perez said, so he vacated the area.

“He was just hiding there, then I just left," he said. "I came around, did a couple loops, and he was gone.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact sheriff's homicide detectives at 323-890-5500, or at 800-222-TIPS to remain anonymous. Information can also be submitted electronically via www.lacrimestoppers.org.