Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Faces Blood Shortage, Asks for Donations

Children's Hospital Los Angeles is facing a blood shortage and is asking for help with donations of all blood types and platelets, hospital officials announced Wednesday.

Though blood donations typically decrease during the summer months and the holidays, this year the blood inventory has reached "critical levels."

The hospital hopes to attract 65 donors each day this month in order to replenish its supply.

“We need blood donations year-round to help us care for our patients,” Dr. Ajay Perumbeti, director of transfusion medicine said in a news release.

Hospital officials are encouraging residents to donate, as well as tell friends, family and coworkers to donate.

Those interesting in donating blood need to be 17 or older and weigh at least 110 pounds. They must also meet the criteria for recent travelers.

To schedule an appointment, call 323-361-2441 or online.