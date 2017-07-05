How Healthy Are These Instagram Food Trends With Nutritionist Alyse Levine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nutritionist, Advisor to Crateful and Women’s Health Contributor Alyse Levine joined us live with a list of Instagram food trends and their nutritional value. She will cover everything from unicorn toast to avocado toast…blue majik, Buddha bowls and more. For more information on the nutritional value of more Instagram food trends, pick up the latest issue of Women’s Health Magazine or go to their website. Alyse is an advisor for the healthy meal delivery plan called Crateful. For more info, click HERE.