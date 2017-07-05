L.A. County Prosecutor Arrested After Domestic Violence Call, Accused of Trying to Intimidate Police

A high-ranking Los Angeles County prosecutor is on administrative leave after he was arrested last month on suspicion of hitting his wife during an argument at their Pomona home.

Head Deputy Dist. Atty. Michael Yglecias refused to cooperate with Pomona police and “puffed out” his chest in an attempt to intimidate one of the two officers who responded to a domestic violence call at the home, according to a report by one of the officers.

No charges have been filed. The district attorney’s office declared a conflict, leaving the decision on whether to prosecute Yglecias up to the California attorney general’s office.

A spokeswoman for the state agency said the “matter is still under review.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.