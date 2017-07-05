× Man Charged With Fatally Shooting Ex-Wife, Wounding Her Boyfriend During Custody Exchange in South Whittier

A 38-year-old man has been charged with killing the mother of his two children and wounding her boyfriend in South Whittier during a child custody exchange, prosecutors announced Wednesday

Efrem Ruben Lozoya, 38, turned himself in to police shortly after fatally shooting his ex-wife, Nereida Villanueva, and wounding her boyfriend Saturday and is charged with murder and attempted murder, Los Angeles County prosecutors said. He faces up to 75 years to life in prison if convicted.

Villanueva, 33, died at the scene inside her apartment in the 13900 block of Coteau Drive in the unincorporated community of South Whittier.

Lozoya and Villanueva were “involved in a child exchange” when Lozoya shot her and the male victim “for unknown reasons,” Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Rouzan said.

