Mother Arrested After Leaving 4 Toddlers Car in More Than 100-Degree Weather in Victorville: Police

A woman was arrested after her four young children were found unsupervised in her vehicle during summer heat in Victorville on Wednesday, officials said.

Deputies responded to a report of children who had been deserted about 30 minutes in a car on the 15400 block of Vallejo Street around 12:25 p.m., as temperatures pushed above 100 degrees, Victorville police said in a statement.

Officials found the four toddlers — a 3-year-old girl, two 2-year-old girls and a 1-year-old boy — locked inside a car with its engine turned off and windows rolled up.

No car seats were found in the vehicle, and the children were sitting in the back seat, authorities said.

The children’s mother, 28-year-old Danessha Janee Williams, spotted the deputies she allegedly attempted to flee in the car, without securing the children in the back seat.

Deputies then took Williams into custody without further incident on suspicion of child cruelty, officials said.

The Los Angeles resident was being held at High Desert Detention Center. She is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court on Friday, according to police.

The children were evaluated by paramedics at the scene and have since been transferred to the custody of a family member, authorities said.