Nicholas Goldberg, Los Angeles Times

Nicholas Goldberg is the editorial page editor of the Los Angeles Times. In April, the Los Angeles Times Editorial Board published “Our Dishonest President,” the first in a series of editorials arguing that President Trump “…is a man so unpredictable, so reckless, so petulant, so full of blind self-regard, so untethered to reality that it is impossible to know where his presidency will lead or how much damage he will do to our nation.”

The series evoked a tremendous response from readers with some four million people reading the first installment alone, according to the Times. On July 4th, the series was published in book form. A link to the book can be found on this podcast page.

What prompted Goldberg and his team to publish the series some 70 days into the Trump Presidency, and how did the series come together? Those questions and many others are answered during this podcast.

