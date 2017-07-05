O.C. Sheriff Sandra Hutchens Set to Take Stand in Jailhouse Informant Case

For three years, Assistant Public Defender Scott Sanders has pursued a goal that seemed implausible: the chance to question Orange County Sheriff Sandra Hutchens under oath about the use of snitches in her jails.

Now, in the fifth week of the third round of hearings meant to probe informant-related evidence in the case of Orange County’s worst mass shooting, Sanders will get his chance.

Hutchens is scheduled to testify Wednesday morning before Orange County Superior Court Judge Thomas Goethals. The judge has expressed repeated frustration with the Sheriff’s Department’s failure to turn over evidence.

The judge has criticized Hutchens for taking “inconsistent positions” on the withholding of evidence, and at times has threatened to hold her in contempt.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.