Person Seriously Injured After Being Attacked by 2 Dogs Near Torrance; 1 Dog Fatally Shot by LAPD

A person described only as being female was seriously injured after apparently being attacked by two large dogs near Torrance and one of the dogs was then fatally shot by an LAPD officer, police said Wednesday.

The incident was reported about 11:55 a.m. in the 1600 block of West 216th Street in Harbor Gateway, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told KTLA.

The victim was taken to a hospital after the attack in critical condition.

One of the dogs was shot and killed by an LAPD officer, but Im did not have information about the second dog. He described the dogs as being “large,” and that they were possibly pit bulls or pit bull mixes.

No further details have been released by police.

KTLA’s Steve Bien contributed to this story.