Police Seek Kidnapper After Man Is Caught on Video Forcing Woman Into Back of Van in Sylmar: LAPD

Police were attempting to identify and locate a kidnapper after video emerged of a man grabbing a woman by the hair and shoving her into a minivan in Sylmar on Wednesday.

The footage was captured around 12:30 p.m. in the 15500 block of El Cajon Street, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

In the video, the victim was first seen speaking to a heavyset man as they stood next to a light-blue Chrysler minivan parked on the curb, officers said.

The woman is seen beginning to walk away, but the man pursued her. As they continued to talk, he opened the sliding door of the van, which authorities said was possibly a Town and Country.

Then, the man took hold of the woman by her hair and threw her forcibly into the vehicle, police said. She attempted to flee, but he was able to push her back inside.

The man is next seen getting into the driver's seat and driving away.

Officials described the victim as a Latina with long black hair between the ages of 25 and 35 years old.

The man weighs around 250 pounds and is about 30 to 35 years old, police said. In the footage he is seen wearing a baseball cap turned backward, police said.

Investigators believe the man and woman know each other, but a motive for the kidnapping has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police at 818-838-9800, or at 877-527-3247 during non-business hours. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-222-8477, or by visiting www.lapdonline.org and clicking on “Anonymous Web Tips.”