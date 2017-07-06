4 Young Children, Father Fatally Stabbed in Georgia Home; Mother Questioned

A mother was being questioned in the fatal stabbings of four of her children and their father, police in Gwinnett County, Georgia, said Thursday.

One child was found with injuries, officials said. That girl’s condition was unknown.

All of the children discovered at the home near Loganville, about 30 miles east of Atlanta, appear to be under age 10, officials said. The male victim was in his mid-30s.

The call came in shortly before 5 a.m., Gwinnett County police said.

“This is a horrendous crime not only for the victims but for the extended family, neighborhood and community,” police said. “We are hoping and praying that the remaining victim survives his/her injuries and makes a full recovery.”

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence and were interviewing neighbors.

The family has lived in the quiet community for three or four months, according to neighbor Jim Hollandsworth, who works at an after-school program the children had attended. The family has relatives in the area, the neighbor said.