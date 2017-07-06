5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Western Montana

Posted 5:21 AM, July 6, 2017, by

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck in western Montana early Thursday, shortly after midnight local time, according to the United States Geological Survey.

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck in western Montana on July 6, 2017. (Credit: USGS)

The earthquake was 13.6 kilometers in depth and was located about 33 miles northwest of Helena, the state’s capital, according to USGS. It struck about 7 miles southeast of Lincoln, which has a population of 1,013.

Residents as far as Spokane and Seattle, Washington, reportedly felt the tremors, reported CNN affiliate KRTV.

A series of aftershocks soon followed with magnitudes ranging from 3.1 to 4.9, clustered near Lincoln.

Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office stated that power had been restored early Thursday morning and that as of 2 a.m. there were no reports of injury or damage in the Lincoln area. The USGS estimated that there was low likelihood of casualties and damage.

A Missoula-based news anchor tweeted a viewer’s photos of damage at a Walmart near Lincoln, showing shattered jars of spaghetti sauce and salsa on the floor. Otherwise, the aisles of food looked mostly intact.