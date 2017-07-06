5th Anniversary Celebration Battleship Iowa Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in San Pedro, where the Battleship IOWA Museum is celebrating its 5th year of being open to the public. In recognition of this accomplishment Pacific Battleship Center (PBC), the non-profit company that owns and operates the museum, will give away generous prizes donated by its sponsors. The first 1,000 paid guests to tour the Battleship IOWA will receive a commemorative 5th anniversary pin to honor of the occasion.

Visitor Appreciation Giveaway Rules:

On July 8th, 2017, prizes will be randomly given out every hour starting at 12 p.m. and continuing to 3 p.m. Anyone in attendance will be eligible to receive a prize along with anyone entering online and watching our Facebook live feed. No purchase necessary to enter. Guests arriving in person can provide their names at the ticket office. Guests unable to be onsite can enter online using the contact form below. Online entries must be submitted by Friday, July 7th, 2017 by 11:59 p.m. In-person entries will be accepted up until 15 minutes before the start of the next hour giveaway. Last in person entry will be at 2:45 pm.

Prize recipients will be announced on the ship and will be broadcasting live with Facebook Live. To claim your prize, you must be present on the ship or send a Facebook message to Battleship IOWA’s page within 30 minutes of the announcement. If any prize is not claimed within the time frame, that prize will be relinquished and given away the following hour.

How to Enter in Person:

Visit the ticket office and provide your name. Only one entry per name will be accepted. Only one prize may be claimed by an individual.

How to Enter Online:

Fill out the contact form below with your First and Last name and e-mail address. Under comments put "Contest Entry". Only one entry per name will be accepted. Only one prize may be claimed by an individual.

Prize Giveaways:

2 - Alaska Airlines coach class tickets system-wide on Alaska (not valid for travel to Cuba)

2 - LA Maritime Institute Tall Ships Sunset Cruise tickets

2 - Catalina Express round trip tickets to Catalina Island (mid-week)

2 - LA Waterfront Harbor Cruises tickets for either a whale watch or harbor cruise (guest's choice)

2 - LA Dodgers tickets to a 2017 season home game (Sept. 5, 2017)

2 - LA Kings tickets to a 2017-18 season home game

2 - LA Sparks tickets to a 2017 season home game

1 - Brunch for 2 at Ports O' Call Waterfront Dining

1 - One night stay at Crowne Plaza LA Harbor Hotel

1 - San Pedro Brewing Co. $20 gift card

1 - LA Chargers LaDainian Tomlinson Commemorative Football (limited edition)

1 - Battleship IOWA Family Membership (good for 1 year)

1 - Museum Store Gift Bag

For more information, please visit their website.

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to call Gayle at 1 323 460 5732 or email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com