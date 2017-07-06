8 Alligators, Multiple Venomous Snakes Seized After Warrants Served in Thousand Oaks Area

Eight American alligators and a number of snakes, some venomous, were among the animals confiscated by authorities after search warrants were served at two Thousand Oaks area properties on Thursday morning.

The locations — a home in Thousand Oaks and a rural property in an unincorporated part of Ventura County near the city — were searched after animal control officials learned that a California Department of Fish and Wildlife Restricted Special Holder possibly violated the conditions of the permit, authorities said.

“It appears that, despite the multiple levels of permits, approvals, and periodic inspections required, the permit holder was housing deadly venomous snakes in an unauthorized, densely populated, residential neighborhood, and in such a manner that they posed a substantial risk to public safety,” the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control stated in a news release.

A criminal investigation began after a cobra was spotted in the residential neighborhood for the second time in three years.

In 2014, a venomous white cobra was captured four days after being seen wandering through the area. The snake was eventually sent to the San Diego Zoo, where she was put on exhibit months later.

A search warrant was served at the two properties after the investigation sparked by the second snake sighting. L.A. County Animal Control officials served the warrants, with the assistance of other agencies, according to the release.

Few details were immediately available about the seizure, with authorities at the scene only confirming they discovered multiple animals, including the alligators and some venomous snakes.

The investigation is still underway, and it was not immediately known whether criminal charges would be filed in the case.