Amber Alert Issued for 16-Year-Old Boy Last Seen in Los Angeles

An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday after a 16-year-old boy was abducted from Los Angeles, officials said.

The boy, Eric Coleman, was taken around 4 p.m., according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Officials believe he was abducted by Kandice Johnson, 31. The circumstances were unclear.

The two were believed to be traveling in a black 2014 Toyota Camry with California license plate No. 7XWL023.

Johnson was last seen driving the vehicle and should be considered armed and dangerous, officers said.

Coleman is described as a black teen with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds, officials said.

Johnson is described as black with red, green and black braided hair. She measures around 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 147 pounds.

It was unknown what kind of clothing either might be wearing, and no photographs were immediately available.

No further details were immediately available.