Authorities Involved in Standoff With Pursuit Driver Who Entered Glassell Park Home

Authorities are involved in a standoff with a pursuit driver who entered a home in Glassell Park Thursday.

The pursuit began about 7:24 a.m. as a medical emergency, California Highway Patrol Officer Siara Lund said.

Officers tried to make contact with the driver, but he refused to stop, Lund said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the vehicle traveling westbound on the 210 Freeway near Pasadena about 8:30 a.m. before the driver exited in Glassell Park and took to surface streets with patrol vehicles following behind.

The truck later stopped for a while in front of a residence in the 3100 block of Weldon Avenue but then sped away again when officers approached.

Authorities seemed to back off of the pursuit at that point but the driver was temporarily stuck when a green work truck blocked the roadway a short distance from the home.

The driver was eventually able to maneuver around the work truck which began to follow him.

About 8:45 a.m., the driver returned to the same residence on Weldon Avenue where he had stopped earlier and then exited the vehicle and went inside.

The green work truck also stopped and a man could be seen oh his cell phone, apparently trying to contact authorities who had not yet arrived in the area.

The man who was driving the work truck, identified as Harmick Garrison, later told KTLA he didn't know the person in the pickup but though trying to stop him was the right thing to do.

Authorities returned to the home minutes later, but the man remained inside.

Just after 9 a.m., officers were seen opening the front door of the home where the driver was believed to hiding and three people came running outside.

A fourth person, a woman who identified herself as Jen Rose, exited through another door a short time later.

Rose says she lives in the home, while the man sough by authorities stays in a back house.

“He’s a decent enough guy I don’t know what he’s doing. I feel like something really weird is happening … He keeps to himself,” Rose said.

Police were still waiting for the man to exit the home as of 9:30 a.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.