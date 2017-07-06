Celebrating National Fried Chicken Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bruxie, home of the Original Fried Chicken & Waffle Sandwich

Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day on July 6th by mentioning KTLA and get a 12-piece Fried Chicken Tender Bruxie Bucket available in Original or Nashville Hot for $12!

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

Open Monday - Friday 7:30 AM-5:00 PM, Saturday 9:00 AM-3:00 PM

516 W. 6th Street, downtown L.A. between Olive and Grand, near Pershing Square

Thursday, July 6 through Sunday, July 9, 2017 get 6 pieces of wings or strips with fries and a drink for $9.95.

Bonchon

1534 Adams Ave.

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

