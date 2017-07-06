× Crime Has Leveled Off in L.A., Police Chief Says — and He’s ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ it Will Drop

Overall crime in Los Angeles has nearly leveled off at the midyear mark, Police Chief Charlie Beck said Thursday, calling 2017’s numbers a sign that police are making progress against the city’s stubborn uptick in crime.

As of July 1, overall crime was up less than 1% when compared with the first six months of 2016 — notably lower than the 6.6% increase the LAPD reported halfway through 2016 and the 12.7% jump the year before.

Beck announced the figures at the weekly meeting of his civilian bosses on the Police Commission. He later credited the progress to a variety of factors: shifting department resources to target violent crime, improving predictive policing to help stem property crime, adapting to changes in legislation and a “relentless focus” on crime from LAPD brass.

Beck also said he hoped that by the end of the year, the city would see crime drop. If overall crime ultimately falls this year, it will mark the first such decrease since 2014.

