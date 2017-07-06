× Female Found Dead in Tustin Apartment; Male Detained: Police

A female was found dead in a Tustin apartment Thursday morning, and a male has been detained, police said.

Officers responded to the 15700 block of Tustin Village Way about 9:25 a.m. after an individual claimed to have injured a female, according to a Tustin Police Department news release.

When they arrived, police located and detained the male. Officers then found a deceased female in an apartment.

It was not immediately known how the female died. Authorities have not yet released the victim’s identification or age.

The detained individual had minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to the release.

His name and age have also not been released yet.

Authorities have not provided any further details about the incident.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call Detective Rojas at 714-573-3253.