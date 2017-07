Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lauren Cohen from the Malibu Country Mart joined us live with the hottest swimwear trends of the summer.

For more information, you can visit the Malibu Country Mart at 3835 Cross Creek Road, Malibu, CA 90265 or go to their website and you can also follow them on social media.

The looks featured in the segment can also be found at

Planet Blue Malibu

Calypso St. Barth Malibu

BedStu Malibu

Oliver Peoples Malibu