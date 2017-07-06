× ‘Lassen Pack,’ Including 3 Pups, Is Second Family of Endangered Gray Wolves Found in California Since 1920s

A recently discovered gray wolf pack is now the second-known family of the endangered species to call the Northern California wilderness home, state wildlife officials confirmed Wednesday.

Known as the Lassen Pack, the family includes two adult gray wolves and at least three pups.

The pups and the group’s matriarch were tracked this summer crossing into industrial timberlands and private and public properties throughout western Lassen County, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The pack also has ventured into Plumas County.

The family’s arrival comes two years after the first pack of gray wolves was spotted in the area since the 1920s. In 2014, state wildlife authorities added gray wolves to California’s endangered species list.

