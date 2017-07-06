Man, Woman Suspected of Using Sawed-Off Shotgun in Multiple L.A. Area Robberies in Custody Following Pursuit

A man and woman suspected of using a sawed-off shotgun in several robberies around the Los Angeles area Wednesday night were taken into custody following a pursuit into the City of Orange.

Authorities were informed of several robberies occurring in the Hollywood, East Hollywood, Olympic and Central areas and began to search for a man and a woman driving a black Prius, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. German Hurtado said.

The two are suspected in at least seven robberies in the area, Hurtado said.

“They were street robberies. The male actually was the passenger of the vehicle. He’d get out, point a sawed-off shotgun at the victims, rob them for their property and get back in the car,” Hurtado said.

An officer in the area spotted the Prius and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver continued onto the southbound 5 Freeway, Hurtado said.

Authorities pursued the vehicle in the City of Orange where the vehicle crashed near the intersection of West Metropolitan Drive and South Lewis Street.

Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody and expected to be arrested on suspicion of robbery, Hurtado said.

Several stolen items were found in the car, however investigators did not fine the gun, Hurtado said.

“We believe they might have thrown it out on the freeway, or somewhere while they got off the freeway,” Hurtado said.

Investigators planned to use gun dogs that can detect the scent of gun powder to help locate the weapon, Hurtado said.