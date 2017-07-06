Officials Seek to ID Armed Man Who Entered Apartment in Fairfax District, Sexually Assaulted 2 Women: LAPD

Authorities are attempting to identify a man who sexually assaulted two women in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles after trespassing into the apartment they were in and tying them up, police said Thursday.

Officers became aware of the situation after responding to a hot-prowl burglary radio call in the 400 block of North Ogden Drive around 11:50 p.m. on Monday, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

It was later determined the man was armed with a handgun when he entered the apartment, where one of the victims lives, investigators said.

He then bound both women’s hands and sexually assaulted them. One of the victims was screaming, and the man fled the apartment, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man with a short, gray beard between 30 and 40 years old. He is roughly 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighs around 160 to 180 pounds, officials said.

Anyone with information, including any possible additional victims of the man, can contact LAPD’s detectives at 213-486-6910, or at 877-527-3247 during non-business hours. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or at www.lacrimestoppers.org.