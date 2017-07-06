Rob Kardashian Posts Alleged Sexually Explicit Photos of Blac Chyna on Social Media

Reality star Rob Kardashian may have run afoul of California’s revenge porn law Wednesday after he posted sexually explicit images he said were of Blac Chyna, the mother of his child, on Instagram and Twitter.

Kardashian, 30, posted the images as he accused her of cheating on him.

The posts could be legally problematic because in 2013 California lawmakers passed a law penalizing what is known as “non-consensual pornography.”

A violation of the law is a misdemeanor resulting in up to six months in jail.

Read full story on LATimes.com.