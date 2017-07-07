131-Year-Old Heat Record in Downtown L.A. Could Fall Saturday, Forecasters Say

The records are set up, ready to fall like dominoes if forecasters’ predictions prove accurate for Southern California’s heat wave this weekend.

On Friday, the National Weather Service expects heat records for July 7 in at least six parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties to fall. Other records could be tied.

Among the places that could see record-breaking heat Friday is UCLA, where the temperature is expected to reach 94 degrees, eclipsing the old record set in 1954 by four degrees, and Long Beach, which could see its record of 91 degrees set in 1976 broken in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service’s weekly forecast.

Some of the areas that are traditionally hottest in L.A. County, like Woodland Hills, may have consecutive days of record-setting temperatures. Woodland Hills is expected to reach 112 degrees Friday and Saturday, which would break and tie records for those respective days set in 2006 and 1985, the forecast stated.

Cooling centers around Los Angeles County can be found here.