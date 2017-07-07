× 3 People Injured After Underground Vault Explosion in Beverly Grove

Three people were injured after an underground vault exploded in Beverly Grove on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The explosion occurred at 8455 W. Beverly Boulevard around 12:57 p.m. and knocked out power within an one-half square mile radius.

One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two people are being evaluated at the scene for unknown injuries and are not expected to be transported to a hospital, authorities added.

The blast caused cosmetic damage to the front of an office building and the business is being evacuated out of precaution, the Department said.

Officials from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power are also on the scene.

