2 Women Sought After Robbing Chase Bank at Gunpoint in North Hills: LAPD

Los Angeles police are searching for two women after the pair allegedly robbed a Chase Bank at gunpoint in North Hills on Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The robbery occurred around 12:19 p.m. at a Chase Bank in the 9100 block of Sepulveda Boulevard.

The women were “extremely violent” during the incident, ordered victims inside the bank to the floor and committed a “takeover” robbery, according to a LAPD press release.

The women allegedly fled the scene after the robbery and police set up a search perimeter between Tupper Street, the 405 Freeway, Burnet Avenue and Nordhoff Street.

One suspect is described as black woman last seen wearing purple gloves, a white t-shirt, black yoga pants, a baseball hat and sunglasses.

She is shown in surveillance footage carrying a bag with black and white stripes and a pink bottom that was used for stolen cash.

The other suspect, who was allegedly armed with a handgun, is described as black woman last seen wearing black gloves, a white t-shirt, a tan baseball hat, sunglasses and black yoga pants.