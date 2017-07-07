Amber Alert Issued for San Bernardino County After 1-Year-Old, Mother Abducted From Central Valley

An Amber Alert was active in San Bernardino County on Friday after a 1-year-old and her mother were kidnapped in the Central Valley, officials said.

Deleyza Ceron was kidnapped from Porterville around 2 p.m. along with her mother, Maria Sanchez Palomares, who was also assaulted, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The alert was active for Kern, Tulare and San Bernardino counties.

The vehicle’s license plate number was unknown, but the plate was issued by Washington state, authorities said.

Officers became aware of the situation after being called to a home in the 100 block of South Ohio Street regarding a brawl between several individuals, according to a statement from Porterville police.

Responding officers spoke with a Latino man who said he went to the location with Palomares and her infant where they were confronted by the men suspected of abducting them, Valentin Angel Villasenor and Juan Santos Martinez.

Villasenor and Martinez allegedly assaulted the man and struck him on the head with a handgun before forcing the woman and child into a vehicle and fleeing southbound on Ohio Street.

Villasenor and Palomares are in a relationship, investigators said. However, neither suspect is the child’s father.

Officials believe Palomares’ brother, Juan Regalado, may also be with them.

Palomares is described as a 22-year-old Latina who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

The infant, Ceron, is also Hispanic and has black hair and brown eyes. She is 2 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 40 pounds, officials said.

Authorities believe they were abducted by Valentin Angel Villasenor and Juan Santos Martinez, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

The men were last seen driving a mid-1990s white Chevrolet or GMC SUV, possibly a Suburban, officials said.

The vehicle’s rear window is broken out and covered with white tape, while the left rear window is inoperative and in the down position.