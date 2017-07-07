Amber Alert: Woman Sought in Abduction of 16-Year-oId Boy Last Seen in Los Angeles

Authorities are continuing their search Friday for a woman suspected of abducting a 16-year-old boy who was last seen in Los Angeles and is the subject of an Amber Alert issued Thursday.

Eric Coleman was abducted from the Los Angeles area about 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the Amber Alert issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Amber Alert is in place for Los Angeles and Orange counties only, according to the CHP.

Coleman stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

The woman suspected in the abduction, 31-year-old Kandice Johnson, should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the CHP.

Johnson stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 147 pounds. Johnson has red, green and black multi-colored braided hair.

It was unknown what kind of clothing either might be wearing.

Johnson was last seen driving a 2014 black Toyota Camry with California license plate number 7XWL023.

Anyone who sees Johnson or Coleman was asked to call 911.

34.052234 -118.243685