Bell Gardens Man Charged With Murder, Child Abuse After Allegedly Fatally Beating Wife: DA’s Office

A Bell Gardens man was charged with felony counts of murder and child abuse after allegedly beating his wife to death, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Michael Robles, 32, was scheduled to be arraigned on the two charges sometime Friday. Prosecutors have requested his bail be set at $2.1 million, according to a news release from the DA’s office.

Authorities first responded to a medical assistance call on Wednesday at a home in the 6200 block of Lanto Street in Bell Gardens.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, they found Robles’s wife, 28-year-old Azelea Villareal, with multiple injuries, according to prosecutors.

Villareal was taken to a hospital, where she died the following day.

An investigation revealed that Robles and his wife had apparently fought prior to her death, and he apparently struck the victim while she was holding their 4-year-old child, prosecutors said.

Robles could face a maximum sentence of 31 years to life in state prison if convicted on the charges, the release stated.