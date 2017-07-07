Celebrity Fitness Secrets With Gunnar Peterson

Celebrity Trainer Gunnar Peterson joined us live to tell us all about GymGO. GymGO provides users with an interactive and engaging fitness experience. The platform leverages two-way video live streaming and the easy integration of wearable devices to create a virtual fitness journey for users. GymGO’s mission is to provide consumers with the ability to find a trainer and workout anywhere to achieve personal health and fitness goals on their own terms. Gunnar trains everyone from the Kardashians, The Rock, J-Lo and is now head trainer for the Lakers. For more information on GymGO and Gunnar, you can visit their websites or follow him on social media.
