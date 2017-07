Planning on watching a movie this weekend at Hollywood Forever Cemetery?

Leave the cabernet at home.

Organizers of Cinespia, the weekly summer movie screenings in the fabled cemetery, are telling patrons not to carry in wine, beer and other alcohol to the Saturday showing of “A League of Their Own.”

Cinespia said the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control imposed a “temporary restriction” on its screenings that prohibits outside alcoholic beverages.

