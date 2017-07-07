Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Long Beach at the Aquarium of the Pacific with a preview of Saturday's International Save the Vaquita Day events. This is intended to be an annual event similar to Earth Day, but with a specific focus on raising awareness and appreciation of the world’s most endangered marine mammal, the Vaquita (Phocoena sinus). Events around the globe direct the attention of people to the plight of this tiny porpoise species, and what needs to be done to save it from extinction. There are booths, games, music, free prizes, educational brochures, inspirational talks, face painting, and several life-size models of Vaquitas on hand to draw attention to and appreciation of the Vaquita, Mexico’s “Panda of the Sea”.

The 2017 International Save the Vaquita Day will be held on Saturday 8 July (with a few events on other days nearby). There are 26 venues planned in the United States (mostly in California, but with others scattered all over the US), and eight additional ones planned for other countries (including three in Mexico). The total of 34 events worldwide makes this year’s event the largest ever, and here are a few highlights:

° In downtown San Diego, at Seaport Village, there will be a live band playing surf music, and California legislator Todd Gloria (author of a new California bill designed to help save the vaquita) will be attending and speaking

° A rally will be held at the Mexican Embassy in Washington, D.C. on Thursday July 6, with demonstrators demanding the Mexican Government do a better job of protecting the vaquita

° In Boise, Idaho, a city-wide event will be held, with marches, rallies, and advance screenings of the new documentary film “Souls of the Vermillion Sea”

° In Hong Kong (a major destination for the illegal smuggling of totoaba swim bladders, which are currently the main threat to the vaquita’s existence), there will be an event held at the Stanley waterfront on Hong Kong Island, which will include educational materials in Chinese

° Most venues will have educational displays, children’s resources and games, and all will emphasize the need to respect and support the fishing culture of Mexico while working to save the vaquita

To see a full list of venues, and learn more about the specific locations and events planned for each, click HERE.

To learn more, visit the Aquarium of the Pacific website.

Vaquita Marina: Conserving a Critically Endangered Porpoise

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

(562) 590-3100

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com