Palm Springs Hits New Record High Temperature as Southern California Broils

The records are set up, ready to fall like dominoes if forecasters’ predictions prove accurate for Southern California’s heat wave this weekend.

On Friday, the National Weather Service expects heat records for July 7 in at least six parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties to fall.

New records were set for the day in Palm Springs (122 degrees), Indio (119) and Thermal (121).

As of 3 p.m., downtown L.A. tied a heat record for the day, hitting 96 degrees. In Northern L.A. County, Sandberg set a new record for the day, 98 degrees.

Hours and locations of cooling centers can be found here for Riverside County, here for San Bernardino County and here for Los Angeles County.