Person of Interest ID’d and Sought in Two Murders, Including 2009 Execution-Style Killing of Rolling Hills Estates Lawyer: Sheriff

A prominent lawyer’s execution-style murder in 2009 in the city of Rolling Hills Estates remains unsolved, and on Friday, local authorities called for the public’s help in locating a new person of interest.

Detectives have identified that other person of interest as Richard Wall, 64, who is described as a white man and owner of a Whittier-based business called Welded Fixtures, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Wall is also a person of interest in the murder of Juan Mendez, who was shot and killed at his home in Whittier in February 2011.

Since Rolling Hills Estates attorney Jeffrey Tidus, 53, was fatally shot eight years ago, local police have slowly inched toward solving the crime, with new case leads arising in recent months. In May, detectives released a composite sketch of a black man in his 30s who is also a person of interest in the case. A $10,000 reward approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors — along with $90,000 put forth by the victim’s family — have been offered in exchange for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Tidus’s killer.

Tidus, a civil litigator, was killed back in 2009 on the night of Dec. 7. That evening, he attended a fundraiser in Redondo Beach before heading back to his home in Rolling Hills Estates. At some point, he left his home to get his laptop out of his car. While in his driveway, a person approached Tidus from behind and shot him in the back of the head.

Sheryl Tidus, the victim’s wife, told KTLA her family will not rest until her husband’s killer is brought to justice.

“It’s taking … longer than we’d like, but we’re not giving up,” she told KTLA in April. “We’re very hopeful.”

Mendez was shot and killed at his home, inside a Whittier apartment complex, in February 2011. A man wearing blue jeans and a black coat with a hood — who is described as 6 feet tall and around 170-180 pounds — was seen fleeing the apartment complex after the shooting of Mendez, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be sent to “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or visiting the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.