Prosecutors Charge Man Accused of Wounding LAPD Officer During Gun Battle Streamed on Facebook

A man accused of wounding a Los Angeles officer during a shootout with police — and streaming some of the gunfight in a video on Facebook — was charged this week with more than a dozen felonies, court records show.

Qasim Knox, who was also injured in the shooting, faces a total of 19 charges, including multiple counts of attempted murder or assault of a peace officer. The 25-year-old was also charged with murder in connection with a March 31 killing in South L.A. — an investigation that led to the shootout with police eight days ago.

Knox has not yet made an appearance in court, missing hearings that were scheduled for this week, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office said.

The SWAT officer wounded in the shooting, described as a 20-year veteran of the LAPD, is recovering at home, Chief Charlie Beck said this week. The officer was shot in the hip, though Beck said he was spared from a more serious injury because the round ricocheted off some of his gear.

