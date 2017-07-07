A Southern California tattoo artist is in a coma after he was injured while celebrating the Fourth of July with his friends and fiancé in Washington state, and his family has been struggling to cover the cost of his costly recovery. Elizabeth Espinosa reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on July 7, 2017.
Southern California Tattoo Artist’s Family Seeks Help After He Was Badly Injured in 4th of July Incident
