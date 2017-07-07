‘The Whale Appeared to Hit Me Twice’: Video Shows Bay Area Kiteboarder’s Encounter With Humpback

A kiteboarder hit an unexpected speed bump when he bounced off a humpback whale twice while surfing recently in the San Francisco Bay.

As luck would have it, Andrei Grigoriev recorded the encounter and posted a video on his Facebook page last month. On a Wednesday — or hump day.

“The whale appeared to hit me twice,” he wrote. “First drifted underneath, scaring the hell out of me, then made a turn and in 15 seconds came back on high speed, splashing fountains and rolling. These guys r playing it hard.”

The video shows Grigoriev, clad in a black wet suit, riding a kiteboard near Crissy Field beach when he suddenly glides across something.

