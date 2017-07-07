Woman Charged After Allegedly Holding Up Traffic, Confronting Officer in Long Beach Intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman accused of confronting and resisting an officer while holding up traffic in a busy Long Beach intersection earlier in the week pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Carmen Mata, 22, was charged with a felony count of resisting executive officer and three misdemeanor counts of resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer, according to a DA's news release.

Mata entered the court not guilty plea on Thursday, three days after the incident near Pacific Avenue and West Anaheim Street.

A police officer had responded to the location after police received a call regarding a person obstructing the roadway, prosecutors said.

According to Long Beach police, the woman was allegedly intoxicated when she behaved erratically and held up traffic at the intersection around 3:30 p.m. Monday. She was also accused of jumping on cars.

The defendant was allegedly waving her arms and yelling at motorists when the officer arrived at the scene.

Video from the scene showed the woman shouting expletives and angrily threatening the officer in the middle of the street, forcing some motorists to stop at the intersection amid the escalating situation.

The officer attempted to detain Mata, but she allegedly refused to follow his commands and resisted.

During the confrontation, the video showed the woman throwing an unidentified object at the officer and apparently spitting at him.

A short time later, the officer hit the woman's knee with his nightstick as he tried to subdue her, the video showed.

She continued to resist even after she was taken to the ground, according to prosecutors.

The defendant was eventually subdued and taken into custody after additional officers arrived on scene, the release stated.

She was taken to a local hospital where officials learned she was under the influence of unknown narcotics, Long Beach Police Lt. Darren Lance told KTLA on Monday.

Police did not release her name at the time.

Mata faces a maximum sentence of 6 years in jail if convicted on all charges, according to the DA's office.

She is expected to return to court in Long Beach next Friday for a prehearing conference.

