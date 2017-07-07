World’s First Magnetic Eye Lash With One Two Lash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Assistant Brand Manager and Spokesperson for One Two Cosmetics Samantha Wasielewski joined us live to tell us all about these game changing magnetic eye lashes called One Two Lash. This revolutionary invention gives you the dramatic look of professional lash extensions... without the cost. And the convenience of false lashes without the mess! The secret is their patented micro-magnetic technology, which lets you to look red-carpet ready in seconds. Just sandwich each magnetic lash strip between your own natural lashes. You'll feel them click into place. For more information, you can go to their website.