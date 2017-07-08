× 2 Men Injured After Ultralight Aircraft Crashes Into Ocean Near Point Mugu

Two men were injured on Saturday after an ultralight aircraft crashed into the Pacific Ocean near Point Mugu, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Civilians at the scene retrieved the pair from the water around 5:20 p.m. and started CPR on one man, according to a Department tweet.

The men were transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

