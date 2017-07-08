× Residents Without Power After Electrical Fire, Explosion at LADWP Plant in Northridge

Los Angeles firefighters are battling an electrical fire after an explosion at a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power plant.

The high voltage explosion occurred around 6:53 p.m. at Receiving Station J in the 18900 block of Parthenia Street.

The 230 Kilovolt equipment, which carries high voltage electricity and distributes it to customers in the surrounding area, caught fire, according to a LADWP press release.

The fire only affected one portion of the station but power to and from the facility has been shut off while LAFD personnel work to put the fire out, the Department added.

Parthenia Street is closed in both directions between Vanalden Avenue and Yolanda Avenue until further notice, according to Department officials.

An undetermined number of customers in northern San Fernando Valley are without power.

