Evacuations Ordered in Santa Barbara County as Wildfire Doubles in Size Overnight to Nearly 6,000 Acres

A wildfire burning east of Santa Maria in Santa Barbara County doubled in size overnight to nearly 6,000 acres, forcing evacuations amid soaring temperatures, officials said.

The Alamo fire grew from 500 acres to more than 3,000 acres Friday afternoon along the border between Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, prompting a frantic response from firefighters across Southern California, officials said. The fire then ballooned overnight to 5,905 acres.

The fire, located north of Highway 166, was only 10% contained as of Saturday morning, officials said.

Columns of smoke could be seen from several miles away in Santa Maria and south across the county to the Santa Ynez Valley, according to fire officials.

