Firefighters Battle 330-Acre Brush Fire Near Camp Whittier on Highway 154; Evacuations Ordered

Santa Barbara County firefighters are battling a 330-acre brush fire near Camp Whittier on Highway 154.

The blaze began around 1:45 p.m. on Highway 154 east of Cachuma Lake and 120 firefighters are on the scene, according to Department incident report.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for Highway 154 from Armour Ranch Road to Paradise Road.

Highway 154 is closed and Highway 246 is closed from Cathedral Oaks Road to Foothill Road.

Vegetation Fire- #WhittierFire -A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Vehicle burns on Highway 154 east of Cachuma Lake. The Deputy was not hurt. pic.twitter.com/f8Bb5DovcZ — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) July 8, 2017

Vegetation Fire- #WhittierFire– A Santa Barbara City Fire engine is staged and providing structure protection to a home off Hwy 154. pic.twitter.com/D74MGbyFuE — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) July 9, 2017