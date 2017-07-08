Heat Warnings Remain in Effect for Much of SoCal

Excessive heat warnings remained in effect Saturday for much of Southern California, as the region struggles through the third of the latest heat waves, according to forecasters.
Triple-digit temperatures are expected in inland and valley areas, while a high of 96 degrees was predicted for downtown Los Angeles, according to the National Weather Service.
By 8 a.m. Saturday, Woodland Hills was reporting temperatures of 86 degrees, Lancaster 84 and Palmdale 86. Record highs are expected in some areas for the second straight day.
The region will get a reprieve Sunday when temperatures begin dropping in some areas by as much as 10 degrees, forecasters said.
